Left Menu

Mold-Tek's net profit up 30% at Rs 17.6 Cr in Q2

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 16:58 IST
Mold-Tek's net profit up 30% at Rs 17.6 Cr in Q2
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited on Monday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 was up by over 30 per cent to Rs 17.59 crore against Rs 13.46 crore in the previous corresponding period.

According to a press release issued by the firm, revenue from operations increased by 34 percent to Rs 159.53 crore from Rs 119 crore in Q2FY21.

''Mold-Tek has progressed considerably in the last few years with its products, technological and engineering capabilities…In spite of Covid, we continue to invest in new technologies and products to ensure that we are future-ready and have sustainable packaging solutions for our esteemed clients,'' Moldtek said.

The company inaugurated its 11th plant at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on October 17 mainly to cater to the plastic packaging requirements of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021