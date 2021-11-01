Mold-Tek's net profit up 30% at Rs 17.6 Cr in Q2

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited on Monday said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30 was up by over 30 per cent to Rs 17.59 crore against Rs 13.46 crore in the previous corresponding period.

According to a press release issued by the firm, revenue from operations increased by 34 percent to Rs 159.53 crore from Rs 119 crore in Q2FY21.

''Mold-Tek has progressed considerably in the last few years with its products, technological and engineering capabilities…In spite of Covid, we continue to invest in new technologies and products to ensure that we are future-ready and have sustainable packaging solutions for our esteemed clients,'' Moldtek said.

The company inaugurated its 11th plant at Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on October 17 mainly to cater to the plastic packaging requirements of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited.

