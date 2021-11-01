Freight loading for October surpassed last year's figures for corresponding period: Railways

The railways on Monday said its freight loading for October 2021 surpassed last year's loading and earnings for the same period.

The railways' loading in October was 117.34 million tonnes, -- 7.63 per cent higher compared to last year's loading (109.01 million tonnes) for the same period -- it said.

In this period, the Indian Railways earned Rs 12,311.46 crore from freight loading, which is 18.19 per cent more than last year's earnings (Rs 10,416.6 crore) for the same period.

The 117.34 million tonnes of loading in October includes 54.65 million tonnes of coal, 12.8 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.3 million tonnes of foodgrains, 4.18 million tonnes of fertilisers, 3.97 million tonnes of mineral oil and 7.37 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker), the national transporter said.

''It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions or discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make railways' freight movement very attractive,'' it added.

