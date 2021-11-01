Left Menu

Muthoot Finance voluntarily surrenders CoA for White Label ATMs

The Reserve Bank on Monday said the Certificate of Authorisation CoA of Muthoot Finance Limited of owning and operating White Label ATMs has been cancelled as the company voluntarily surrendered it.The central bank has also cancelled the CoAs of three Payment System Operators PSOs.In a statement, it said following the cancellation of the CoA, Muthoot Finance Limited cannot transact the business of setting up, owning and operating White Label ATMs.The RBI said the reason for cancellation of CoA is voluntary surrender by the company.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:41 IST
Muthoot Finance voluntarily surrenders CoA for White Label ATMs
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Monday said the Certificate of Authorisation (CoA) of Muthoot Finance Limited of owning and operating White Label ATMs has been cancelled as the company voluntarily surrendered it.

The central bank has also cancelled the CoAs of three Payment System Operators (PSOs).

In a statement, it said following the cancellation of the CoA, Muthoot Finance Limited ''cannot transact the business of setting up, owning and operating White Label ATMs''.

The RBI said the reason for cancellation of CoA is ''voluntary surrender'' by the company. The CoA, which was issued in January 2014, was cancelled on September 30, 2020.

Three PSOs -- DigitSecure India Private Limited, Kedia Infotech Limited, and Oxigen Services (India) Private Limited -- too had voluntarily surrendered their CoAs.

Following the cancellation of the CoA, the three PSOs cannot transact the business of issuance and operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments. However, customers or merchants having a valid claim, if any, on these companies as PSOs, can approach them for settlement of their claims within three years from the date of cancellation, the RBI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021