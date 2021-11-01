Flybig to start Guwahati-Lilabari flight service in Assam from Nov 4
Regional commuter airline Flybig on Monday announced that it will launch direct connectivity between Guwahati and Lilabari in northern Assam's Lakhimpur district from November 4. The airline will fly four times a week on this route on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at an all-inclusive low fare of Rs 999, Flybig chief executive officer (CEO) Sanjay Mandavia said in a release.
Flybig will also operate flights between Guwahati and Agartala twice a day every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
''We will soon connect the entire Northeast at super affordable rates and help boost tourism in the region", Mandavia said.
Focused on connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities within India, Flybig operates ATR-72 type of aircraft, offering air travel solutions aligned with the underlying travel needs and preferences in emerging cities of the country, the release said.
