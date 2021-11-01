Left Menu

TeamLease Services raises stake in Avantis Regtech; renames it as TeamLease Regtech

We are excited to expand our stakes to 61.5 per cent in Avantis. TeamLease Regtech will offer a SAAS software-as-a-service-based web and mobile-based digital platform to over 1,500 entities and 20,000 enterprise users across 45 industries for the stock and flow of Indian employer compliances.TeamLease Regtech co-founder and Director Rishi Agrawal said, Corporate India faces rising demands for robustness and transparency in governance, risk and compliance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:50 IST
TeamLease Services raises stake in Avantis Regtech; renames it as TeamLease Regtech
  • Country:
  • India

Staffing firm TeamLease Services on Monday announced increasing its stake in employer compliance SAAS platform Avantis Regtech to 61.5 per cent, which will also include changing the name of the latter to TeamLease Regtech.

''COVID-19 has accelerated the digitisation of employer plumbing by 10 years. Simultaneously, policymakers are adopting a new policy thought-world that moves beyond the now-discontinued World Bank EoDB (ease of doing business) ranking to an employer perspective,'' TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy said in a statement.

He added that regulatory technology (regtech) is an important infrastructure for putting India to work and in anticipation of the addressable market expanding by 20 times. ''We are excited to expand our stakes to 61.5 per cent in Avantis.'' TeamLease Regtech will offer a SAAS (software-as-a-service)-based web and mobile-based digital platform to over 1,500 entities and 20,000 enterprise users across 45 industries for the stock and flow of Indian employer compliances.

TeamLease Regtech co-founder and Director Rishi Agrawal said, ''Corporate India faces rising demands for robustness and transparency in governance, risk and compliance. Traditional, manual, ad-hoc, paper-based and people-dependent compliance fail to scale.'' Agrawal added that Avantis started in 2015 and entered into a strategic and equity partnership with TeamLease Services in 2018. ''Expanding this partnership was logical as policymakers target multiple ease-of-doing business metrics to expand formal job creation.'' PTI SM HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021