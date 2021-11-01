Beardo Launches First-Of-Its-Kind‘Hemp’ Personal Care Range For Indian Men

Leading Men's Lifestyle Brand Launches Innovative Hemp Range Crafted For Skin & Hair Care National, 1st November 2021: Men's lifestyle brand, Beardo has revealed their new hemp personal care range. This latest offering from the personal care brand rings in the future of personal care for men.

In tune with the time's ever-increasing demand for sustainable, earth-friendly products, and building on the wave of popularity hemp enjoys in the international personal care market; BEARDO took the 'Go Green' route and added their own 'magic' to it. Created using hemp seed oil; Beardo's one-of-a-kind hemp range was designed keeping Indian men's skincare needs in mind.

Tagged "Keep Calm & Slay On", the comprehensive range includes Hemp Foam Facewash, Hemp Facewash Scrub, Hemp Soap Bar, Beard Oil, Hair Oil, and Lip Balm.

Talking about the launch of Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo says, "Beardo prides itself on being a cutting-edge brand that's been at the forefront of innovation in men's care. A rage internationally, it is surprising that Hemp isn't as big in India given that it has always had its roots in local culture, religion, and folklore. Beardo is proud to lead the Hemp wave in India." About Beardo Having dominated men's online grooming and styling for over 5 years, Beardo has become a force to reckon with. Beardo's curated product offerings across grooming, styling, and now a lifestyle and fashion categories for men are unique, exclusive, and aspirational.

Leading influencers and celebrities like Suneil Shetty, BeYouNick, BhuvanBam, Ashish Chanchlani have been associated with the brand in the past, along with many well-known influencers. BEARDO 2020 has onboarded dapper men as Brand Ambassadors: Hrithik Roshan and Yash (KGF Fame).

Website: https://www.beardo.in/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beardo.official/?hl=en

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)