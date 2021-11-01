Left Menu

Yellen says U.S economy is not overheating

"I believe as we get beyond the pandemic, that these pressures release and in that sense, I believe inflation is transitory, and we don't have an economy that is in a longer-run sense overheating." (Reporting Andrea Shalal, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jon Boyle and Chizu Nomiyama)

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:57 IST
Yellen says U.S economy is not overheating
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she does not think the U.S. economy is overheating and that while inflation is higher than in recent years, it is related to disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Data last week showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in September, which together with falling COVID-19 infections and recovering consumer confidence bode well for a pickup in economic activity in the final quarter.

While inflation pressures are broadening out, Yellen reiterated that she believed price rises are transitory. "I would not say the US economy is currently overheating, we're still 5 million jobs below where we were pre-pandemic and labor force participation has declined and the reasons relate to the pandemic," Yellen told a news conference in Dublin.

Yellen predicted that labor supply constraints and supply bottlenecks will ease as the pandemic comes under control, noting that a surge in demand for durable goods in the U.S. had come at a time where it was hard to source some of those goods. "I believe as we get beyond the pandemic, that these pressures release and in that sense, I believe inflation is transitory, and we don't have an economy that is in a longer-run sense overheating."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021