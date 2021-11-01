US STOCKS-Wall St eyes record open in a big week for Federal Reserve

Wall Street's main indexes were set for record open on Monday, led by gains in Tesla and energy stocks at the start of a week packed with economic data as well as the Federal Reserve's potential move to slow down bond purchases. Tesla Inc rose 1.5% in premarket trading, pointing to a record open after it notched a trillion dollars in market capitalization last week.

"With Tesla, it started off as EV-based but I think it's all momentum based now. You buy a stock that's working for you and then hope that it will continue to work for you, as simple as that," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. Other mega-cap technology stocks Google-owner Alphabet Inc , Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com edged higher.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp added 0.8% and 0.4%, as JP Morgan raised its price target on the oil majors following their strong quarterly results last week. Oil firms also rose tracking crude prices.

Major Wall Street lenders including Bank of America Corp , Wells Fargo & Co, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co gained between 0.3% and 0.7%. The broader S&P 500 financials sector slipped last week, breaking a three-week winning streak.

A largely upbeat earnings season has helped investors look past a mixed-macro economic picture, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq recording their best monthly performance since November 2020 in October. Focus is now on the Fed's policy meeting on Nov. 2-3, where the central bank is expected to announce the tapering of its $120 billion monthly bond buying program by $15 billion.

"There's a bit of tentativeness as we approach the Fed meeting, but that's taking a backseat to the earnings news. It is all about earnings coming in much better than expected, and despite some disappointments in guidance, that's what the Street is focused on," Pavlik said. With recent U.S. data showing inflation pressures building, the market has also started pricing in rate hikes next year. November and December tend to be among the strongest months for stocks and any hawkish tilt in the Fed's message could catch equities by surprise.

Goldman Sachs has brought forward its forecast by a year to July 2022 for the first post-pandemic U.S. interest rate hike, as the investment bank expects inflation to remain elevated. At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 142 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.5 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 39.25 points, or 0.25%.

On the economic data front, readings on October factory activity data from IHS Markit and ISM are due after market open, followed by non-farm payrolls on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc jumped 8.2% after the European Union removed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products including whiskey, power boats and company's motorcycles. Newell Brands gained 3.5% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the Sharpie pen maker's stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

