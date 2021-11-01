Left Menu

Private sector needs to help nations decarbonise, says UK's Johnson

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:28 IST
Private sector needs to help nations decarbonise, says UK's Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday private sector money was needed to help developing countries decarbonise their economies, repeating he believed that a United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow could succeed. "We now have a duty to find those funds," he said referring to a $100 billion a year pledge that was made by developed nations in 2020 but is now only expected to be delivered in 2023.

"But we cannot and will not succeed by government spending alone, we in this room can deploy hundreds of billions but the market has hundreds of trillions and the task now is to work together to help our friends to decarbonise."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021