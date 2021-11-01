Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 restrictions in force in Ukraine's capital amid spike in cases; Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives first emergency use authorization and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New COVID-19 restrictions in force in Ukraine's capital amid spike in cases

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv implemented tough new restrictions on Monday in an attempt to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that is affecting many countries across eastern Europe amid a low take-up of vaccinations. Ukraine had registered 2.94 million infections and 68,027 deaths as of Nov. 1. Only 7.4 million people, or less than a fifth of the total population of around 41 million, has been fully vaccinated so far.

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives first emergency use authorization

Novavax Inc and partner Serum Institute of India said on Monday they received emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, making it the first approval anywhere in the world for Novavax. Shares of Novavax rose about 11% before the opening bell after the company also said it had filed an application for emergency use for the vaccine to Canada and the European Medicines Agency.

S.Korea eases curbs, imposes vaccine passports in 'living with COVID-19' campaign

New rules aimed at moving South Koreans toward "living with COVID-19" came into effect on Monday, with the easing of a range of curbs and the introduction of vaccine passports at high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars. The switch of focus comes as more than 75% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated. The first phase of the revised rules is due to last for a month, with plans to scrap all restrictions by February.

Singapore may see 2,000 COVID-19 deaths each year- minister

Singapore could see as many 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually over time, mainly among the elderly, but it was focused on avoiding excess mortality, a minister said on Monday, as the country battles its biggest surge in infections. At 0.2% Singapore's COVID-19 case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament.

Indonesia authorises Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11

Indonesia has approved the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11, its food and drug agency said on Monday, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for younger kids. Until Monday, Indonesia had cleared the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine only for people aged 12 and above, of which it has the most amount in its arsenal with over 200 million doses.

China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known.

Thailand, Australia, Israel ease travel curbs, lockdowns bite elsewhere

Thailand, Australia and Israel eased international border restrictions significantly on Monday for the first time in 18 months, offering a broad test of demand for travel worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic. The relaxation contrasts with tightening lockdowns elsewhere, notably in eastern Europe where infections have hit record numbers, and in parts of China, which has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic despite relatively few cases.

U.S. states vary on inoculating kids against COVID-19, mostly along party lines

U.S. states with the highest adult vaccination rates against COVID-19 are planning a big push to get children inoculated compared to states where hesitancy remains strong, potentially widening the gaps in protection nationwide, public health officials and experts said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE for children aged 5 to 11 years old, paving the way for some 50 million doses to start being distributed to states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to give final clearance for the shot to be administered to this age group as soon as Tuesday.

U.S. Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas near-total abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Monday in challenges by President Joe Biden's administration and abortion providers to a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on the procedure and lets private citizens enforce it - a novel design that has shielded it from being blocked by lower courts.

Abortion rights in the United States are hanging in the balance as the nine justices take up the dispute over the Texas law barring abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy before hearing arguments on Dec. 1 over the legality of a Mississippi measure prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

