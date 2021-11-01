Left Menu

American Airlines cancels more flights; total now over 2,000

American Airlines Inc said it canceled 262 additional flights on Monday, pushing the total number of cancellations since Friday to 2,211, as it grapples with staffing shortages and unfavorable weather.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:50 IST
American Airlines cancels more flights; total now over 2,000

American Airlines Inc said it canceled 262 additional flights on Monday, pushing the total number of cancellations since Friday to 2,211, as it grapples with staffing shortages and unfavorable weather. The U.S. carrier said Monday's cancellations were about 5% of its total flights planned, as of 7.30 am ET.

Severe winds at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas have reduced American's arrival capacity by more than half, with the inclement weather also impacting the airline's staffing, American had said over the weekend. The company, however, hoped some of that impact could be mitigated with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave starting Monday.

"We expect considerable improvement beginning today with some residual impact from the weekend," company spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said in a statement. Unions representing American Airlines pilots and flight attendants did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Staffing shortages have hit American Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co and Spirit Airlines Inc in particular, as they ramp up flights ahead of the holiday season but face problems finding enough pilots and flight attendants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021