SAIL shares climb nearly 9 pc as Q2 net profit zooms

Shares of SAIL on Monday rallied nearly 9 per cent after the company reported an over 10-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.The stock zoomed 13.34 per cent to Rs 130.35 during the day on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:54 IST
SAIL shares climb nearly 9 pc as Q2 net profit zooms
Shares of SAIL on Monday rallied nearly 9 per cent after the company reported an over 10-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock zoomed 13.34 per cent to Rs 130.35 during the day on BSE. It jumped 8.91 per cent to close at Rs 125.25.

On NSE, it went higher by 8.77 per cent to settle at Rs 125.20.

In volume terms, 95.09 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 20 crore on NSE. The domestic steel giant on Friday had reported an over 10-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,338.75 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company had posted Rs 436.52 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

During the July-September period, the company said its total consolidated income also increased to Rs 27,007.02 crore, from Rs 17,097.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

