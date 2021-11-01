Left Menu

Facebook lets Kazakh govt directly flag harmful content, joint statement says

The Nur-Sultan cabinet and Facebook said in a joint statement on Monday that the agreement, the first of its kind in the post-Soviet region of Central Asia, would streamline the process of removing content deemed illegal by Kazakhstan. The oil-rich nation's parliament in September started working on a bill that would let the government block social network and messaging apps unless their developers open offices in the country and appoint executives personally responsible for reviewing the authorities' complaints.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 18:58 IST
Facebook lets Kazakh govt directly flag harmful content, joint statement says
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has granted the Kazakh government access to its content reporting system, after the Central Asian nation threatened to block the social network for millions of local users. The Nur-Sultan cabinet and Facebook said in a joint statement on Monday that the agreement, the first of its kind in the post-Soviet region of Central Asia, would streamline the process of removing content deemed illegal by Kazakhstan.

The oil-rich nation's parliament in September started working on a bill that would let the government block social network and messaging apps unless their developers open offices in the country and appoint executives personally responsible for reviewing the authorities' complaints. Deputy Aidos Sarym, one of the bill's developers, said on his Facebook page that the bill had paved way for talks with tech giants and the authorities were now ready to soften its provisions.

Under the agreement between Nur-Sultan and the network, "Facebook has provided Kazakhstan direct and exclusive access to Facebook’s 'Content Reporting System' (CRS) which can help the government to report content that may violate Facebook’s global content policy and local laws of Kazakhstan", the sides said in a joint statement. The statement quoted Facebook’s Regional Public Policy Director, George Chen, as saying the company hoped the measure would help the government deal with harmful content in a more efficient and effective manner. He said the company was working with Kazakhstan particularly on "online safety for children".

Critics of the bill have accused the authorities of the autocratic nation of 19 million of seeking to gain new censorship tools, while the bill's authors say it aims to prevent cyber-bullying and the spread of other dangerous content. The government has said there were at least 3.2 million Facebook users in Kazakhstan. Other Meta Platforms applications such as Instagram and WhatsApp are even more popular.

Facebook has long faced criticism from rights group for being too compliant with government censorship requests. The service has mostly avoided shutdowns outside of countries such as China, where it has long been blocked, but has faced pressure this year in a number of countries including India, Vietnam and Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021