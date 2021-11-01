Left Menu

Willis Towers Watson signs pact to acquire remaining 51 pc shares in WTW India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 19:17 IST
  • India

Global advisory, broking, and solutions company Willis Towers Watson on Monday said it has signed a pact to acquire the remaining 51 per cent shares from Anemone Holdings and Rohit Jain in Willis Towers Watson (WTW) India.

Currently, WTW owns 49 per cent of Willis Towers Watson India Insurance Brokers Private (WTW India), Willis Towers Watson said in a statement.

It added that the recent changes in rules have made it possible for WTW to own up to 100 per cent of WTW India.

''As one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, with an expected 17 per cent growth rate in the non-life insurance market over the next five years, we see rising demand and opportunities for cyber, health and benefits, crop and surety insurance in the Indian market,'' Pamela Thomson-Hall, head (international) at WTW, said.

Thomson-Hall added that acquiring 100 per cent ownership of WTW India will enable the company to further capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in this market and to better serve the rapidly evolving needs of its clients in India.

WTW already has a significant presence in India and this acquisition is another important milestone towards bringing its clients the best-in-class products and solutions, technology and unprecedented insight for sound risk-based decision making, said Rohit Jain, head (India) at WTW.

This transaction is subject to legal and regulatory approvals, the statement said.

