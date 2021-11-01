Left Menu

Royal Enfield wholesales dip 34 pc in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 19:20 IST
Royal Enfield wholesales dip 34 pc in October
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported a 34 per cent dip in total wholesales at 44,133 units in October.

The company had reported sales of 66,891 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month stood at 40,611 units, while the same was at 62,858 units in October 2020.

Exports in the last month slumped 13 per cent to 3,522 units from 4,033 units in October last year.

