Left Menu

Sebi bans Proficient Research, its partners from markets for 4 yrs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 19:20 IST
Sebi bans Proficient Research, its partners from markets for 4 yrs
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday restrained Proficient Research and its partners from accessing capital markets for four years for engaging in investment advisory services without obtaining requisite registration.

Such certification is mandatory under Investment Advisers Regulations, 2013.

Partners of partnership firm Proficient Research were Vidhi Singh Parihar, Mohd. Sohail Khan and Altamash Sheikh.

No directions have been passed against Khan since he was a partner for only two months and then resigned with effect from September 1, 2014.

Proficient Research had collected approximately Rs 48 lakh in the name of advisory fees during July 2014 to November 2016.

Sebi has directed the firm, Vidhi Singh Parihar and Altamash Sheikh to refund the money received from the clients/investors, as fees or consideration or in any other form, in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities carried out in the name of Proficient Research, within three months.

Sebi further said that the ''direction for refunds/repayment to clients does not preclude the clients/investors to pursue other legal remedies available to them under any other law against the Noticees for refund of money or deficiency in service.'' Among other directions, Sebi has also restrained the partners from holding any position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed company or any intermediary registered with Sebi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021