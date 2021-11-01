Left Menu

TN govt issues GO for Rs 6000 crore coop loan waiver

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 19:28 IST
TN govt issues GO for Rs 6000 crore coop loan waiver
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order for waiving cooperative gold loans to the tune of approximately Rs 6,000 crore, to implement an announcement made by Chief Minister M K Stalin earlier.

The chief minister had announced waiver of gold loans up to 5 sovereigns under certain conditions and had estimated the waiver value to around Rs 6,000 crore.

The GO issued by the Cooperative, Food and Consumer Protection department dated November 1, 2021 said the move will benefit 16 lakh persons who had obtained the gold loans.

It also announced a series of guidelines on the waiver and directed stringent action against any frauds committed by individuals in obtaining loans.

The loan waiver will apply to a family on the basis of its ration card and up to 5 sovereigns of gold till March 31, 2021.

The waiver amount will be provided to the cooperatives by the state government, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021