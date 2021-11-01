Left Menu

U.S. to publish rules on private-sector COVID-19 vaccinations, testing in days

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:23 IST
The Biden administration said Monday that a planned rule requiring private-sector employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing will be published in the coming days.

The Labor Department said on Monday the White House Office of Management and Budget had completed its regulatory review of the rule known as an emergency temporary standard. The White House said in September the rule would cover more than 80 million private-sector employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

