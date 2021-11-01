EV maker WardWizard reports multi-fold jump in sales at 2,885 units in Oct

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in sales at 2,855 units in October.

The company, which sells a range of electric two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike', had sold 474 units in October last year, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Chairman & Managing Director Yatin Gupte said,''This festival season has brought festive cheers across the country. We are receiving additional orders at all our touch points. We are further confident of high retail sales in the first week of November, especially on the occasions like Dhanteras and Diwali, achieving another benchmark in our sales momentum.'' The company's new assembly line at Vadodara manufacturing plant is helping meet the increased demand, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)