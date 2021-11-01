Left Menu

Hero Electric posts multi-fold rise in 2-wheeler sales at 6,366 units in Oct

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Monday reported a multi-fold increase in sales of high-speed scooters at 6,366 units in October.

The company had sold 314 units of high-speed electric scooters in the same month last year.

With this the company's cumulative sales for the ongoing fiscal has reached 50,331 units until October 2021.

Commenting on the feat, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said,''While we are happy celebrating the delivery of 50,000 bikes to the customers, we owe an apology to another 16,500 customers who are on the waitlist for deliveries and may have to wait for a few more weeks.'' The company is ramping up capacities quickly to deliver the pending orders, he added.

