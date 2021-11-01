Left Menu

 PM Modi thanks Australian counterpart for Covaxin's recognition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the recognition of Covaxin, Indias indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, and said it was a step forward in the post-pandemic partnership between the two countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator on Monday formally recognised India's Covaxin, as the country's border was reopened for the first time in nearly 20 months.

''I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Australia,'' Modi tweeted.

''I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia’s recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Australia,'' Modi tweeted.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

Australia has already recognised Covishield.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

