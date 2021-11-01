MP power sector employees boycott work ahead of Diwali; talks fail on first day

Employees of the state-run power sector companies joined by contractual workers and outsourced staffers boycotted work in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to press for their various demands, including the payment of DA arrears, deferred increment amount, salary hike, and bonus before the Diwali festival.

Later in the day, a meeting between MP Power Management Company and the representatives of the protesting employees remained inconclusive, Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers (MPUFPEE) coordinator engineer V K S Parihar told PTI and added that the boycott will continue on Tuesday. MP Power Management Company managing director Vivek Porwal, however, expressed hope that the boycott will end soon. He said the power supply was normal across the state and there was no complaint regarding any obstruction. The call for a boycott was given by the MPUFPEE last week.

“The employees and engineers of the state-owned power companies have started an indefinite work boycott agitation to press for their five-point demands, including the payment of 50 per cent arrears of the dearness allowance (DA) and deferred increment amount in the October salary,'' Parihar said.

He said the employees, engineers, contractual and outsourced workers numbering 70,000 will continue the indefinite work boycott agitation on Tuesday.

The forum had put forth its demand in a series of meetings with the state energy minister and the department's principal secretary during which assurances were given, but no action has been taken so far, Parihar said.

The MPUFPEE is a forum of 11 associations of engineers and employees of the state-owned power companies, he said.

''Our other demands are salary hike and DA for contractual engineers and employees, and payment of bonus and salary for October before Diwali to employees engaged on outsourcing basis,'' Parihar said.

