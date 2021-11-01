Considering it first-time mistake, repetition will invite direct action: MP minister on Dabur, Sabyasachi row

After designer brand Sabyasachi and Dabur India withdrew their separate ad campaigns following an uproar in certain sections, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had earlier issued ultimatums to the two, on Monday said a direct action will be taken without a warning in case of repetition of such act. Referring to the controversial advertisements of Dabur and Sabyasachi, Mishra said he was considering them as a ''mistake'' committed for the first time. Sabyasachi on Sunday withdrew its Mangalsutra campaign saying it was ''deeply saddened'' that the advertisement offended a section of the society, hours after the MP home minister issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw the advertisement which has an ''objectionable and obscene'' portrayal of mangalsutra or else face statutory action.

The advertisement portrayed a woman wearing a mangalsutra on a low-neckline dress and posing solo and in an intimate position with a man.

“The matter is now closed as Sabyasachi Mukherjee withdrew his campaign after I told them do so. We considered it a mistake, either it was Dabur or Sabyasachi, as it was committed for the first time. If repeated, direct action will be taken without a warning,” Mishra told reporters. “I appeal to people like them (Dabur and Sabyasachi) not to hurt the sentiments and faith of the people,” he said. Last week, Dabur India had taken back its Fem cream bleach advertisement, which showed a ''lesbian'' couple celebrating Karva Chauth and watching each other through a sieve, after Mishra warned of taking legal steps for insulting Hindu symbols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)