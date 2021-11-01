Left Menu

Khadi CP outlet records highest-ever single-day sales of Rs 1.29 cr

Peoples massive turnout to purchase local products this festival, in response to Prime Ministers appeal, has done wonders for Khadi.On 30 October, the single-day sale of Khadi at its flagship outlet at Connaught Place, New Delhi, stood at a whopping Rs Rs 1.29 crore, surpassing all previous records, an official statement said.

Updated: 01-11-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:27 IST
The Khadi showroom at Connaught Place here has recorded its highest-ever sales of Rs 1.29 crore on October 30, the MSME Ministry said on Monday. ''People's massive turnout to purchase local products this festival, in response to Prime Minister's appeal, has done wonders for Khadi.

“On 30 October, the single-day sale of Khadi at its flagship outlet at Connaught Place, New Delhi, stood at a whopping Rs Rs 1.29 crore, surpassing all previous records,'' an official statement said. Earlier, the highest ever single-day sale of Khadi was recorded at Rs 1.28 crore on October 2, 2019.

This is the 13th occasion since 2016 when Khadi's single-day sale at one store has exceeded the Rs 1 crore mark, the statement said.

This is also for the second time in October this year that Khadi's sale surpassed Rs 1 crore; the previous occasion being Gandhi Jayanti i.e. October 2, 2021, with the overall sale value of Rs 1.02 crore.

