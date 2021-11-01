Left Menu

Star Cement Q2 profit down 22.79% to Rs 46.53 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:30 IST
Star Cement Ltd on Monday reported a 22.79 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 46.53 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 60.27 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago.

However, revenue from operations was at Rs 406.56 crore, up 1.16 per cent, during the period under review as against Rs 401.89 crore of the corresponding quarter, Star Cement in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were at Rs 371.08 crore, up 7.29 per cent in Q2/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 345.84 crore.

Shares of Star Cement Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 100.40 on BSE, up 1.01 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

