UK ready to respond if French carry out threats, Johnson's spokesman says
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:33 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Britain is ready to respond in a "proportionate" way if France chooses to carry out the threats it has made in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman said Britain stood ready to respond in a “calibrated and proportionate” manner if France went ahead with measures that could snarl cross-Channel trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Boris Johnson
- post-Brexit
- Britain
Advertisement