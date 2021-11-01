Left Menu

UK ready to respond if French carry out threats, Johnson's spokesman says

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:33 IST
UK ready to respond if French carry out threats, Johnson's spokesman says
  • Country:
  • Canada

Britain is ready to respond in a "proportionate" way if France chooses to carry out the threats it has made in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman said Britain stood ready to respond in a “calibrated and proportionate” manner if France went ahead with measures that could snarl cross-Channel trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
2
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021