UK ready to respond if French carry out threats, Johnson's spokesman says

Britain is ready to respond in a "proportionate" way if France chooses to carry out the threats it has made in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman said Britain stood ready to respond in a “calibrated and proportionate” manner if France went ahead with measures that could snarl cross-Channel trade.

