MSRTC stir: 38 of 250 bus depots shut; Parab asks staffers to resume work

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said 38 of its 250 bus depots continued to remain shut due to an agitation by employees demanding the merger of the undertaking into the state government.

According to MSRTC officials, the highest, 15 of 47 depots, were shut in Aurangabad region, followed by 12 of 26 depots in Nagpur area.

They said five depots in Pune region, three in Nashik, two in Amravati and one in Mumbai are currently non-operational due to the stir.

Late Monday evening, state transport minister Anil Parab appealed to agitating staffers to resume work as MSRTC was the lifeline of the state, with its services highly sought by common citizens during Diwali.

''In order to avoid travel inconvenience and to maintain MSRTC's credibility among the public, employees who went on unannounced strike should return to work immediately. Don't let the people's umbilical cord with ST break,'' he said, and assured that salary issues would be discussed after Diwali.

The minister said revised dearness and housing allowances, salary for the month of October and an annual Diwali gift had been credited to the account of all employees on Monday.

''All bus depots in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in Vidarbha, and majority of bus depots in Nanded and Latur in Marathwada are shut due to the agitation. We have already started Diwali peak season operation in the state, and to avoid inconvenience to people, extra buses from other depots will be operated,'' Shekhar Channe, vice-chairman and managing director of MSRTC. told PTI.

''We are trying to keep bus operations on at the maximum number of depots, so that people are not inconvenienced during the festive season,'' Channe added.

MSRTC officials said the undertaking had not served any notice to employees, though an industrial court declared their agitation, which has been underway since October 28, illegal.

They said 190 depots were shut during the peak of the stir, with staffers demanding an increase in dearness allowance, house rent allowance and salary.

While a majority of the depots resumed operations on October 29 after labour unions met minister Parab, staffers at 35 depots continued to persist with the stir seeking a merger of the cash-strapped MSRTC with the state government, they added.

An official said only 15 per cent of normal operations were hit due to the continuation of the stir in some depots.

The official said, despite financial constraints, salaries of employees had been paid.

MSRTC, with 93,000 employees and 16,000 buses, caters to some 65 lakh passengers per day, but has witnessed tremendous financial strain over the past few months due to curtailed operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the relentless rise in diesel rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)