Euro zone yields rise on as ECB rate-hike bets stick

Euro zone bond yields kept rising on Monday as money markets held onto their European Central Bank rate hike bets and U.S. Treasury yields ticked up with investors bracing for the Federal Reserve to start tapering its asset purchases program. At the ECB's policy meeting last week, president Christine Lagarde disappointed expectations of a firm push back against the recent pricing of two ECB rate hikes next year that are at odds with the bank's inflation projections.

The anxiety sent bond yields surging on Thursday and Friday as investors saw the ECB as lacking confidence in its own outlook and started to focus on the implication for the bank's bond purchases. In late afternoon trading on Monday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up about one basis point at -0.086% after reaching a high of -0.065% earlier, just short of Friday's peak of -0.064%, the highest since May 2019 .

Its 30-year yield, which fell sharply last week, rose 3 bp to 0.17%. Bond yields in Southern Europe, which has been the biggest beneficiary of ECB support, continued to surge. Italy's 10-year yield rose 10 basis points from Friday's close to 1.236%, a fresh peak since July 2020.

The closely watched gap between Italian and German 10-year yields, effectively the risk premium on Italian debt, rose another 9 basis points to 135 bps after reaching a fresh November 2020 high. Spain's 10-year yield rose 0.25 bps to 0.647%. Earlier in the session, it hit 0.677%, its highest since June 2020.

Analysts highlighted the simultaneous rise in borrowing costs for safe-haven Germany as well as for the more financially fragile southern Europe as a worrying sign. Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank, said investors are growing more uncertain about the ECB's reaction function.

It "isn't really a sustainable move for the ECB. Something is going to have to give," he said, adding that either German bond yields would start to fall as a result of an eventual safety bid, or the ECB would have to address the uncertainty. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as the market braced for the Federal Reserve announcing later this week a reduction in its monthly $120 billion purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 2.6 basis points at 1.5873%. Markets will remain on edge this week as they also await policy decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of England and Norges Bank.

Some 20.5 billion euros worth of euro zone government bonds will be issued this week, Commerzbank said, though adding that this would mostly be offset by a similar amount of flows from coupon payments and redemptions.

