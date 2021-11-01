Left Menu

Delhi govt’s ‘Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra’ likely to resume from Nov 15

The Delhi government is likely to resume its Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra Yojana from November 15 with the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, as one of its routes, government officials said on Monday.The development comes a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal included Ayodhya in the list of pilgrimage sites in the scheme.The scheme was halted for the last one-and-a-half years due to COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit:
The Delhi government is likely to resume its 'Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra Yojana' from November 15 with the birthplace of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, as one of its routes, government officials said on Monday.

The development comes a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal included Ayodhya in the list of pilgrimage sites in the scheme.

The scheme was halted for the last one-and-a-half years due to COVID-19. It was given cabinet nod in January 2018.

According to officials, the Revenue Department of the Delhi government will be the nodal agency to execute the scheme, while travel and lodging arrangements of pilgrims will be made by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

A senior government official, privy to the development, said on the condition of anonymity that a meeting to resume free pilgrimage scheme was convened last week where "impetus was put to restart the scheme this month".

"The intent of the government is to resume the scheme this month. It is likely to be restarted by November 15. Modalities are being finalised about the scheme," a senior official, privy to the development, told PTI.

The official said train services are also normalising from this month so the government has instructed departments concerned to start preparations to resume the scheme.

Sources in the government also said that the scheme is likely to resume initially on four routes that include Ayodhya, Amritsar, Rameshwaram and Vaishno Devi.

Under the 'Mukhya Mantri Teertha Yatra Yojna', the Delhi government bears complete expenditure of senior citizens to places like Jagganath Puri, Rameshwaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar, Tirupati among others. Ayodhya was added to this list on Wednesday.

Twelve Yatra routes are operative at present. Four-day long Delhi-Ayodhya-Delhi trip will be thirteenth in the list.

In last few months, the AAP convenor has made a number of mentions of Lord Ram in his addresses and activities.

The latest being his visit to Ayodhya last week. He offered his prayers and also took part in Saryu Aarti on the backs of river Saryu.

The AAP is fighting assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled early next year. Several AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, have visited the temple town of Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal promised free pilgrimage to various religious centres, including Ayodhya and Ajmer Sharif, if his party is voted to power in Goa in the Assembly polls due in February next year.

He had made similar announcements during his visits in poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Under the scheme, entire expense of leaving from home until returning which includes traveling by air-conditioned trains, proper AC hotel stays, meals, local travel, and more is borne by the Delhi government.

The elderly also have a provision to take someone young as an attendant to help them along their journey, for whom the expenses are covered as well.

Eligible people have to apply online to benefit from this scheme. It can also be applied online by visiting the office of the divisional commissioner, the office of the MLA of the area, or the office of the Teertha Yatra Committee. Candidates are selected by a draw.

