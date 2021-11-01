Left Menu

Bengal sensitised 16 lakh people on cybercrime in October: Minister

The West Bengal government on Monday said it has sensitised 16 lakh people on cybercrime that witnessed a spike of 300 per cent during the lockdown period, a senior minister said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 22:56 IST
Bengal sensitised 16 lakh people on cybercrime in October: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Monday said it has sensitised 16 lakh people on cybercrime that witnessed a spike of 300 per cent during the lockdown period, a senior minister said. The initiative was taken during the Cyber Security Awareness Month which is observed in October. The drive was also taken up in banks and government departments, he said. “Due to the Covid pandemic and the lockdown, the entire country shifted from physical to digital mode. During this time, India witnessed a 300 per cent rise in cyber-attacks at its commercial, government, and critical IT infrastructure. Hence the need arose for such an exercise. “We issued tips on cyber-awareness daily through SMS, social media, WhatsApp, and voice message, covering over 16 lakh citizens,” state industry and IT minister Partha Chatterjee said at the closing ceremony of the “National Cyber Security Awareness Month – October 2021. The cyber security centre of the state IT department also launched comic books in Bengali to generate awareness about it among youngsters. The concept of an awareness month on cyber security was first launched by the National Cyber Security Alliance(NCSA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in October 2004 but now it is observed worldwide in October. The celebration commenced with launching ‘Secure Bengal 2021’, a month-long and state-wide online training programme for college students that witnessed over 17,000 registrations.

Certificates from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Information Technology and Electronics were issued to help the students secure employment opportunities, he said. The state government in association with Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has courses on cyber security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates
4
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021