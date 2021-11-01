Shops keep shutters down at Gangotri, Yamunotri temples over Devasthanam Board issue

Shops and businesses at Gangotri and Yamunotri remained closed on Monday while priests did not help devotees perform pujas at the Himalayan temples in support of their demand for dismantling the Chardham Devasthanam Board.

Pilgrims at the temples had a tough time performing their pujas properly with no cooperation from the priests.

The priests took out a procession at the temples and shouted slogans against the state of threatening to further intensify their agitation if the board was not dissolved immediately.

Gangotri Mandir Samiti co-secretary Rajesh Semwal said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had assured them at a meeting on September 11 that a decision on dissolving the board will be taken by October 30 but no positive action has been taken so far.

The pilgrimage priests of the four Himalayan temples have been opposing the Chardham Devasthanam Board ever since it came into being during former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's tenure. They feel the board is an infringement of their traditional rights over the temples and have been demanding its dissolution. Under the pressure of the priests, incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had to constitute a committee headed by Manohar Kant Dhyani to hear all sides and find a solution. The panel has submitted its interim report to the state government. The Board, which is chaired by the chief minister, controls the management of 51 temples in the state, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

