EV startup Rivian, backed by Amazon and Ford, targets over $53 bln valuation in IPO

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of more than $53 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The company, which last month disclosed nearly $1 billion in losses for the first half of this year, said it will sell 135 million shares at a price range of between $57 and $62 each.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 02:26 IST
Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by both Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of more than $53 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company, which last month disclosed nearly $1 billion in losses for the first half of this year, said it will sell 135 million shares at a price range of between $57 and $62 each. At the top end of the range, the IPO will fetch over $8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. Rivian will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "RIVN".

