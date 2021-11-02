French fisheries sanctions will not be applied before talks on Thursday -minister

Planned French trade sanctions on Britain over a fishing licences conflict will not be applied before a meeting of French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune with UK Brexit minister David Frost in Paris on Thursday, Beaune said on Monday. "In the interest of dialog, the measures announced and prepared by France will not be applied before this meeting and the examination of new British responses to the fishing licences issue," Beaune said.

France had earlier said that, starting from 2300 GMT on Monday, it would restrict cross-Channel trade, threatening to turn bickering over fish into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies.

