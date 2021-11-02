Left Menu

French fisheries sanctions will not be applied before talks on Thursday -minister

Updated: 02-11-2021 03:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

Planned French trade sanctions on Britain over a fishing licences conflict will not be applied before a meeting of French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune with UK Brexit minister David Frost in Paris on Thursday, Beaune said on Monday. "In the interest of dialog, the measures announced and prepared by France will not be applied before this meeting and the examination of new British responses to the fishing licences issue," Beaune said.

France had earlier said that, starting from 2300 GMT on Monday, it would restrict cross-Channel trade, threatening to turn bickering over fish into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

