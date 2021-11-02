PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 2
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
- EU holds last-ditch talks to resolve UK-France fishing dispute
- UK pushes back deadline for Basel III update
- EY's UK partners handed record pay as deals boom
- Brussels was engaged in last-ditch talks on Monday to try to defuse an escalating dispute between the UK and France over post-Brexit fishing rights, prompting Emmanuel Macron, France's president, to suspend a threatened round of sanctions against the UK while the negotiations continue. - The UK's financial regulators said on Monday they would look to implement the latest Basel III banking standards "post March 2023", without specifying a date.
- EY's UK partners were paid a record average of 749,000 pounds this year as the accounting group benefited from a strong rebound in corporate dealmaking and demand for advice from its consultants. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
