Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 123 points

Equity benchmark opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 123.64 points and Nifty up by 40.60 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 123.64 points or 0.21 per cent at 60262.10 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17970.30 at 9.30 am, up by 40.60 points or 0.23 per cent. (ANI)

