Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 123 points

Equity benchmark opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 123.64 points and Nifty up by 40.60 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 09:46 IST
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 123.64 points or 0.21 per cent at 60262.10 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17970.30 at 9.30 am, up by 40.60 points or 0.23 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

