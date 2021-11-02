Left Menu

Financials, consumer weigh on China A-shares as tech lifts Hang Seng

Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firms even as the country's cabinet pledged more support for the consumer services sector, while tech stocks drove Hong Kong's Hang Seng index higher. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.4%​ and the CSI300 has fallen 6.8%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 16.5%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-11-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 10:13 IST
Financials, consumer weigh on China A-shares as tech lifts Hang Seng
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firms even as the country's cabinet pledged more support for the consumer services sector, while tech stocks drove Hong Kong's Hang Seng index higher. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.62% at 3,522.33 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.67%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 2.07%, the consumer staples sector down 0.4%, the real estate index down 1.33% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.13%. ** China's cabinet issued guidelines to develop consumer services, including increased financial support for small firms providing catering, accommodation, childcare, healthcare and services for the elderly. ** Energy firms also fell, with an index tracking the sector down 2.44% after dropping nearly 13% on Monday. China said on Sunday it was releasing gasoline and diesel reserves to boost market supply and stabilise prices. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.72% to 8,963.72, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.74% at 25,339.33. ** The broad index was lifted by gains in the tech sector , which rose 2.29%. Meituan rose 5%, while game publisher Bilibili rose 8.18% after five sessions of losses. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was unchanged for the day, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.1% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.96%​. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.29% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.44%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3992 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.3982. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.4%​ and the CSI300 has fallen 6.8%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 16.5%. Shanghai stocks have declined 0.7% this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

India Eyes USD 700 Billion Investments to Boost Urban Infrastructure

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021