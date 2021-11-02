Australia's biggest city will lift more COVID-19 curbs for vaccinated residents ahead of schedule next week while delaying freedoms it has promised for unvaccinated Sydneysiders as officials aim to boost inoculations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* President Vladimir Putin said Russia may need the army's help to build field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as the country battles a surge in infections that has led to a nationwide workplace shutdown. * Latvia has received shipments of emergency medical equipment from the Netherlands, Finland, Hungary and Sweden as it fights the worst surge in new COVID-19 cases in the European Union amid a low take-up of vaccinations.

AMERICAS * New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared his coronavirus vaccination order for emergency responders a success, with no disruption to city services, despite a sickout by some firefighters who officials said were protesting the mandate.

* The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said. * Brazil registered 98 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry, the lowest daily number since April 2020.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners.

* China reported 71 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 1, compared with 92 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Tuesday. * Thailand, Australia, and Israel eased international border restrictions significantly Monday for the first time in 18 months, offering a broad test of travel demand worldwide amid the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The United Arab Emirates has approved for emergency use the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5-11, the health ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax Inc expects regulators in India, the Philippines and elsewhere to make a decision on its COVID-19 vaccine within "weeks," its chief executive officer told Reuters, after the shot received its first emergency-use authorisation from Indonesia.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Australia's central bank on Tuesday took a major step toward unwinding extraordinary pandemic stimulus policies by abandoning an ultra-low target for bond yields and opening the door for an earlier hike in cash rates.

* Global equity markets rose at the start of a big week for central bank meetings, helped by bets of fiscal stimulus in Japan and undeterred by concerns of future interest rate hikes that have tempered bonds. * South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a nearly 10-year peak in October on higher costs of oil products, housing rentals, and outdoor dining, putting pressure on policymakers ahead of the last monetary policy meeting of the year.

* U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. * Record building activity underway in New Zealand will help ease house prices that have reached unsustainable levels in the past year, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said.

