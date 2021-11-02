Left Menu

NTPC's 80MW solar capacity at Jetsar begins commercial operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 11:22 IST
NTPC's 80MW solar capacity at Jetsar begins commercial operations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said its 80 MW solar power generation capacity at Jetsar in Rajasthan has stared commercial operations from October 22, 2021.

With this, the first part of the 160 MW Jetsar project has been made commercially operational.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 80 MW of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project at Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from October 22, 2021,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the installed as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 53572.5 MW and 66997.5 MW respectively, it added.

Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 137.45 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021