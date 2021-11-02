Flutter cuts guidance on unfavourable sports results, Dutch exit
Paddy Power, Betfair, and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment cut its full-year guidance on Tuesday after a run of Unfavourable sports results in October and a temporary exit from the Netherlands following a change in regulations there.
The world's largest online betting group said it expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of between 1.24 billion pounds and 1.28 billion pounds compared to the 1.27 to 1.37 billion range it forecast in August.
It reported full-year earnings of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in 2020. ($1 = 0.7321 pounds)
