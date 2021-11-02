Maruti commences pre-launch bookings of all-new Celerio 

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of all-new version of premium hatchback Celerio.

The all-new Celerio can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 11,000, the auto major said in a statement.

''Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology, which helped democratise the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality,'' MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava noted.

The all-new Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder and the company is confident that the model will once again energise the compact segment, he added.

''Powered by next-gen K-Series engine with first in segment idle start-stop technology, the all-new Celerio will be the most fuel efficient petrol car in India,'' MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman stated.

Carrying forward, the company's new design language, the Celerio with 3D organic sculpted design and with dynamic characters creates an unmistakable design impression, he added.

The front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with sharp chrome accents combined with an aggressive headlamp that gives it a signature look, the company stated.

