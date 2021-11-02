Left Menu

Miners knock European stocks lower ahead of key central bank decisions

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares eased from record levels on Tuesday as traders eyed upcoming central bank meetings for clues on tapering and rate decisions, while a plunge in iron ore prices hurt miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3% as of 0813 GMT, while Asian stocks were mixed on jitters ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week where the central banks could scale back pandemic-era stimulus. Mining stocks led losses, down 2.4% on a fall in the iron ore market and lower copper prices.

The STOXX 600 closed on Monday at a record high on the back of strong earnings and a jump in bank stocks fuelled by expectations of a rate hike by the European Central Bank next year. However, London-based Standard Chartered slumped 5.7% despite reporting a stronger-than-expected pre-tax profit for the third quarter helped by lower credit charges.

The world's largest online betting group Flutter Entertainment dropped 6.7% after trimming its full-year outlook due to a run of unfavourable sports results and a temporary exit from the Netherlands. In a bright spot, meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh surged 12.6% after raising its sales forecast for 2021, helping Germany's DAX stay afloat.

