Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 2,047 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a 12.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,047.01 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,812.79 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,625.93 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs Rs 8,553.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 816.05 per scrip on BSE, up 0.53 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

