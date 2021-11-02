French security officers fired at man with knife in Paris station-media
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:05 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris railway security officers opened fire on Monday evening at a man who threatened them with a knife in Paris train station Saint Lazare, French media reported on Tuesday.
BFM TV and CNews televisions said the man was severely injured. A Paris police spokesman had no immediate comment.
