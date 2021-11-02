Left Menu

Spinny eyes over two-fold increase in sales this festive season

02-11-2021
Online pre-owned car selling platform Spinny on Tuesday said it expects over two-fold increase in sales at over 6,300 units in this festive season.

Buoyed by an overall steady economic recovery and an increasing preference for personal mobility, owing to the pandemic and social distancing norms; used car sales are anticipated to witness notable growth in the festive period, the company said in a statement.

The company expects to sell over 6,300 cars over October and November 2021, as against 2,500 cars sold during the same period last year, marking a growth rate of a whopping 150 per cent, it added.

''Our focus is primarily on the safety aspect during this festive season. We are overwhelmed by the momentum and validation that we are receiving for our services, and we are convinced about the safe experience that we can deliver to our customers at all times.

''We see an upward growth of 150 per cent year on year,'' Spinny Founder and CEO Niraj Singh noted.

For the festive season, Spinny has implemented 'With Extra Care' initiatives that commit to a safe and contactless buying experience including home test drives and deliveries, he added.

The company is looking to deepen its presence further with the addition of 15-odd cities by this year-end, riding on the back of a strong demand revival and preference for personal mobility post the pandemic.

