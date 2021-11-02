Left Menu

Private S.Korea firms plan $5.4 bln investment to create vaccine hub

South Korea's private sector plans to invest 6.3 trillion won ($5.4 billion) in vaccine production and distribution by 2024, as the country seeks to become a global vaccine powerhouse, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday. South Korea already has deals to produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Russia.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 14:53 IST
Private S.Korea firms plan $5.4 bln investment to create vaccine hub
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's private sector plans to invest 6.3 trillion won ($5.4 billion) in vaccine production and distribution by 2024, as the country seeks to become a global vaccine powerhouse, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday.

South Korea already has deals to produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Russia. It also has a vaccine bottling and packaging agreement with Moderna. The investment plan includes 4.24 trillion won spending by Samsung BioLogics and 1.5 trillion won by drugmaker Celltrion, the government data showed.

Kim said the government had selected 14 companies in the vaccine supply chain eligible for 18 billion won of state financial support, as the government develops the industry to become a major pillar. The selected companies include Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, ST Pharm, and Cellid.

The move comes after President Moon Jae-in in May unveiled his plan for a global vaccine production hub after agreeing with U.S. President Joe Biden on a partnership that would combine U.S. expertise and South Korean production capacity. In August, Moon said he would designate COVID-19 vaccines as one of three national strategic technologies, along with semiconductors and batteries, aiming to ramp up investment, give tax breaks, and offer other incentives to help firms localize materials, parts, and equipment. ($1 = 1,174.6700 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021