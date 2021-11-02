Left Menu

JSPL Q2 net profit jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 2,584 cr

Domestic steel maker JSPL on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,584 crore during the September quarter, mainly on account of increased income.Its net profit was Rs 897 crore in the year-ago period, Jindal Steel and Power Limited JSPL said in a regulatory filing. Its expenses increased to Rs 10,109 crore against Rs 7,066 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:01 IST
JSPL Q2 net profit jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 2,584 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Domestic steel maker JSPL on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,584 crore during the September quarter, mainly on account of increased income.

Its net profit was Rs 897 crore in the year-ago period, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 13,615 crore from Rs 8,295 crore a year ago. Its expenses increased to Rs 10,109 crore against Rs 7,066 crore in the year-ago period. With investments worth Rs 90,000 crore across the globe, JSPL has a significant presence in the steel, power and mining sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

