Left Menu

SBI offers pre-approved 2-wheeler loan on mobile app

The Yono app has more than 42 million registered users, and around 11 million of them login every day.Accelerating the digital agenda, around 1.5 lakh accounts were opened through the app in the June quarter and disbursed Rs 2,430 crore of personal loans through the app in the same quarter.SBI is not only the largest lender in terms of customers, deposits and advances and branches but also the largest mortgage lender with over 35 lakh home loan customers and the loan book of over Rs 5 lakh crore, which is 34.77 per cent of the home loan market.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:05 IST
SBI offers pre-approved 2-wheeler loan on mobile app
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To further push its digital platfrom Yono, the nation's largest lender State Bank of India has launched a pre-approved two-wheeler loan scheme provided it is applied online and the ticket size is under Rs 3 lakh.

Already, the bank gives a 5 basis points discount on home loans if it is applied online/Yono.

All eligible SBI customers can avail of the digital two-wheeler loans through the Yono app without visiting a branch, the bank said in a statement.

Customers can apply for the 'easy ride' loan for up to Rs 3 lakh and a minimum loan of Rs 20,000, at 10.5 per cent per annum onwards for a maximum tenure of four years, SBI said. A pre-approved customer can also seek up to 85 per cent of the on-road price provided the tenor is only 48 months and the average EMI will be Rs 2,560 per lakh, it added.

The loan will be disbursed directly into the dealer's account.

It's our consistent effort to offer customised products and services and a hassle-free banking experience to our customers, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said.

Through Yono, SBI offers a gamut of banking and lifestyle services at the customer's doorsteps. Since its launch in November 2017, the app has seen 89 million downloads and over 42 million registered users. SBI has partnered with over 110 ecommerce players in over 20 plus categories on the platform.

As much as 91 million of its customers are using the Internet banking while the same for mobile banking is 20 million. The Yono app has more than 42 million registered users, and around 11 million of them login every day.

Accelerating the digital agenda, around 1.5 lakh accounts were opened through the app in the June quarter and disbursed Rs 2,430 crore of personal loans through the app in the same quarter.

SBI is not only the largest lender in terms of customers, deposits and advances and branches but also the largest mortgage lender with over 35 lakh home loan customers and the loan book of over Rs 5 lakh crore, which is 34.77 per cent of the home loan market. Its auto loan market share is 31.11 per cent as of June 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021