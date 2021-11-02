Left Menu

Scindia flags off IndiGo's Bhopal-Raipur and Bhubaneswar-Jaipur flights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:11 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday virtually flagged off IndiGo's flights on Bhopal-Raipur and Bhubaneswar-Jaipur routes, a statement said.

Both the flights will operate three times a week, IndiGo's statement said. IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, ''Direct connections between Raipur and Bhopal will cater to the regional travel demand between the two states, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility.'' On Bhubaneswar-Jaipur flights, he said the introduction of these direct connections will not only bolster the airline's domestic network, but also cut down the travel time between the two states by more than 50 per cent.

