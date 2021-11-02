ChitaleBandhu Launches BINGEBAR with an Innovative Digital Campaign and Offline Activation

Bingebar™ will offer the convenience of snacking traditional Indian namkeens without compromising on the taste Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India ChitaleBandhu, an 82-year-old company, with rich legacy in making iconic sweets in Maharashtra, today announced its foray into the savoury snack segment with the launch of brand BINGEBAR™. The digital campaign kick-started in a quirkiest manner where the brand pranked its customers with a sign-up teaser which spread the word that a new “Bar” is coming to Maharashtra. Later, the brand revealed first-ever BINGEBAR™ by unveiling the official logo along with the ad films for each product on all social media platforms.

To reach the target audience, both online and offline marketing channels were leveraged. The offline channels focused on feedback of the consumers, which forms the essence of BINGEBAR™. Free samples were given to consumers through Zomato deliveries and in person by actors dressed as Bhelwallas. An online pre-launch campaign roped in influencers who encouraged their followers to sign up for free samples on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The product is promoted by efficiently utilising online and offline channels. Exclusive Brand Films and Brand Explainers with catchy music for each flavour are also released across multiple channels to create a high recall for the FCMG Brand.

Mr. IndraneelChitale, Managing Partner, Chitale Group, said, “We are delighted to launch the first-ever BINGEBAR™ digital campaign that aims at creating awareness about the popular Indian namkeens turned into a single-serve, convenient to eat product. We at ChitaleBandhu are dedicated to indulge our customers with wide range of products and by entering into all new category of savoury bars, our aim is to bring convenience to our customers where they can eat their traditional snacks anywhere, on the go. To reach the younger audience we ensured that an optimum mix of online and offline campaigns were adopted.” Quote from Dhanashree Jere, Group Account Director, Wit and Chai, “ChitaleBandhu’s all new BINGEBAR™ is completely reinventing the way Indian namkeens are consumed. The convenience of the product is more appealing to the younger generation thus the entire brand communication was designed to appeal to the said category. The overall marketing strategy uses a mix of digital and offline channels that focus on creating a top of the mind recall and product trials.” The brand has launched BINGEBAR™ in a most traditional yet gripping manner. Bhel vendors distributed the product in the most traditional manner with an urban twist. The vendors gathered audience in the prime locations of Mumbai like Carter road and Dadar Chowpaty. The product is now available in Mumbai and Pune with plans to expand in domestic and global markets as well.

The brand has launched BINGEBAR™ in a most traditional yet gripping manner. Bhel vendors distributed the product in the most traditional manner with an urban twist. The vendors gathered audience in the prime locations of Mumbai like Carter road and Dadar Chowpaty. The product is now available in Mumbai and Pune with plans to expand in domestic and global markets as well.

About Chitale Group Founded in 1939, the Chitale Group is one of the largest and most admired conglomerates from Maharashtra. It enjoys leadership and has a strong presence in sweets, dairy, and namkeens and exports in countries across the world like USA, UK, Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore with over 400+ distributors. It currently has 6 manufacturing locations, 21 full-fledged stores, and 30 and growing Chitale Xpress Stores. Now managed by fourth-generation partners, cousins Kedar and IndraneelChitale, the Chitale Group aims to increase production of current ranges, addition of product ranges like finger snacks, bakery, healthy products, allergen-friendly products, and vegan and plant-based products that appeal to a wider audience not just limited to India but also globally.

PWR PWR

