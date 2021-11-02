HPCL net falls 22 pc
- Country:
- India
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit as its refineries turned lower crude oil into fuel.
Net profit of Rs 1,923.51 crore in July-September compared with Rs 2,477.45 crore net earning a year back, according to a company's filing to stock exchanges.
Revenue rose to Rs 87,310.62 crore from Rs 61,340.30 crore mostly due to rise in oil prices.
The firm's two refineries turned 2.53 million tonnes of crude oil into fuel in the quarter as against 4.06 million tonnes crude throughput in the same period last year.
Domestic sales, however, increased to 8.79 million tonnes from 8.10 million tonnes in July-September 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 87
- 310.62
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- HPCL
ALSO READ
Myanmar reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths
South Indian Bank reports net loss of Rs 187 cr in Q2 on higher bad loans
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases
Ukraine reports record daily high of 26,870 new coronavirus cases - ministry
Maruti Q2 net dips 66 pc to Rs 487 cr as chip shortage, rising commodity prices weigh on production